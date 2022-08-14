Seven Injured As Shooter Opens Fire on a Bus in Jerusalem’s Old City

Seven people were wounded, two of them critically, after a shooter opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, 14 August, Israeli police and medics said, as per an AFP report.

The police are still searching for the shooter, who fled after the pre-dawn attack. "Police have cordoned off the scene and are searching for a suspect," police said.

Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency medical services, said that six men and one woman were injured in the attack, with all seven "fully conscious".

MDA paramedics said they provided lifesaving treatment to people who sustained gunshot wounds. All victims were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals.