Bangladesh: 3 Killed After Alleged Desecration of Quran in Durga Puja Pandal

Clashes were reported from Cumilla, Chattogram, Kurigram and Moulvibazar, where Hindu idols and temples were vandalised, reported The Daily Star. There were also reports of attacks on temples in Banshkhali and Karnaphuli Upazilas.

"There are injury marks on the bodies, but I cannot say what caused those," Nazimuddin, sub-inspector of Hajiganj Police Station, was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He said that at least 15 police personnel had also been injured, out of which eight had been admitted to hospital. There were also reports of journalists and the local administration coming under attack.

According to The Dhaka Tribune, the situation had gone out of control at one stage, and riots had started spreading to several Durga Puja venues.

According to reports, the elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was brought in to bring the situation under control.

In an emergency notice, the religious affairs ministry asked the public not to take the law into their hands and called for the maintenance of communal harmony and peace.