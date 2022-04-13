Shanghai COVID-19 Spread: Indian Consulate Suspends All In-Person Services

Considered to be the business hub of China, the city of over 25 million people reported over 25,000 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the city's police department warning people of stern action in case of lockdown violations.

"As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled in different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person,” the notice on Tuesday read.

However, the notice underlined that it will remain "operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency."

As per Consul General D Nandakumar, even as the consulate suspends in-person operations, it is aiding over 1,000 Indian nationals currently based in Shanghai by providing them counselling services, news agency PTI reported.

The report says that nearly 22 people of the consulate staff are presently working from home.