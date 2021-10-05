148 Chinese Warplanes Flown Into Taiwan's Air Defence Zone Since 1 Oct

The latest Chinese warplanes included 34 J-16 fighters and 12 H-6 bombers that can acquire nuclear capability.

The US on Sunday had urged China to end its "provocative" military manoeuvres near the island whose protection has been de facto guaranteed by the US for many decades, reported The Guardian.

China on the other hand, via its Foreign Ministry, blamed the US for negatively impacting the regional peace and stability by selling weapons to Taiwan and using the Taiwan Strait for regular passage of warships.

The Ministry also said that "engaging in Taiwan independence is a dead end" and that "China will take all steps needed and firmly smash any Taiwan independence plots."

Adding that the US should stop supporting Taiwanese separatist forces, China said that its "determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering."

While China under Xi Jinping's presidency has become more assertive in its efforts to unify Taiwan with the mainland, Taiwanese leaders have shown no signs of giving up their independence to China.

Xi, however, has called the process of Taiwan becoming a part of China an 'inevitable' one, The Guardian reported.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)