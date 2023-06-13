Seasoned Diplomat Vipul Appointed As India’s Ambassador to Qatar

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently appointed diplomat Vipul as India’s ambassador to the Gulf country of Qatar. This comes after a gap of nearly two months.

The MEA confirmed in a statement that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Vipul, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1998 batch, is currently serving as the joint secretary in the Gulf division at the headquarters of the MEA in Delhi.

In his current position as Joint Secretary, Vipul has been in charge of India’s diplomatic engagement with the Gulf – a region with which India's ties have strengthened over the last few years.