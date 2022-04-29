Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Amid UN Chief Guterres' Visit

The strike rocked the Ukrainian capital, sending emergency vehicles dashing towards a residential area in the western part of the centre.
Russian airstrikes were launched into Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Thursday, 28 April, during United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres' visit, wounding at least 10.
This is the first such rocket attack on the capital since mid-April. The strike rocked the Ukrainian capital, sending emergency vehicles dashing towards a residential area in the western part of the centre, news agency AFP reported.
The emergency services said one strike hit a 25-storey residential block, partially destroying two floors, while AFP correspondents also saw a low-rise building in flames.
Meanwhile, twelve fire trucks were called in to put out the fire, with rescuers confirming that 10 people were wounded in the strikes.
While the UN team were shaken by the attack, a spokesperson confirmed all of them were "safe".
Without stating how close the UN team was to the blast, Saviano Abreu, spokesperson for the UN's humanitarian office, told AFP, "It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us.”
The attack took place less than an hour after Guterres and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint press conference some 3.5 kilometres from the point of impact.
