‘Act Immediately or Dissolve Yourself’: Zelenskyy Tells UN After Bucha Killings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, 5 April, for the first time since Russia’s invasion, challenged the UN to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether", in the aftermath of the Bucha killings.

Zelenskyy said that he was addressing the UNSC on behalf of the victims of Russia, alleging that Russian troops had killed civilians and raped women in the country. "What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples," he said.