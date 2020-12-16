Russian Prez Putin Congratulates Joe Biden on Winning US Elections

Expressing confidence, Putin, in his message, said, “Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today.”

Putin noted that Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community.

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you,” the Russian president said.