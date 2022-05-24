'Absolutely Needless Ignominy': Russian Diplomat Resigns Over Ukraine Invasion

A Russian diplomat at the country's permanent mission at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, resigned on Monday, 23 May, because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out," Boris Bondarev told Reuters.

"I started to imagine this a few years ago but the scale of this disaster drove me to do it," he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine three months back on 24 February, waging the deadliest conflict Europe has seen since the Second World War.