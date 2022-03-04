Anti-War Protests: Russians Burn Passports, Express Solidarity With Ukraine

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

A number of Russian citizens burnt their passports in public, amid loud cheers from onlookers, as a mark of protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Anti-war protests have been gaining steam in the country amid Russia's continued onslaught against Ukraine that began on 24 February.

Thousands of people took to the streets across Russia to protest, saying "no to war" and standing in solidarity with Ukrainians. Videos of such anti-war protests have also gone viral on social media.

Hundreds of protesters, both young and old, were detained by the Russian authorities for opposing the government's actions.

Dozens of journalists, reporters, and media figures signed a petition condemning Russia's operation in Ukraine.

Also, more than a hundred municipal deputies from Moscow, St Petersburg, Samara, Ryazan, and other cities signed an open letter to the citizens of Russia, urging them not to take part in the war or stay silent.

"We, the deputies elected by the people, unreservedly condemn the attack of the Russian army on Ukraine," the letter read. "This is an unparalleled atrocity for which there is and cannot be justified."

Prominent Russian personalities from the entertainment, business, and journalism sectors also spoke out against the attacks.