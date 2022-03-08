Russia Warns of '$300/Barrel' if Oil Banned, Threatens To Cut Europe Gas Supply

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned on Monday, 7 March, that if the United States banned the import of Russian oil, it could lead to "catastrophic consequences" for global markets, prompting doubling of prices to $300 a barrel, and possibly more, reported Al Jazeera.

Novak said on state television that it was "absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market."

