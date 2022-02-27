Ukraine Invasion: In Latest Sanctions, Russia Cut Off From SWIFT Banking System

Ukraine Invasion.
The Quint
In an attempt to mount greater pressure on Russia - which has declared an all - out war against Ukraine - Germany and its western allies have decided to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT global payment system, reported news agency Reuters.
According to the report, the latest sanctions carries the approval of the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission.
According to a spokesperson quoted by Reuters, the decision to snap Russia out of SWIFT will bring an end to golden passports for well-off Russians, while also targeting institutions and individuals supporting Russia in the war.
The unnamed spokesperson also added that the western powers were willing to take "further measures" if Russia doesn't "end its attack on Ukraine and thus on the European peace order."
