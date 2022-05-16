Russia-Ukraine War: Sweden Confirms That it Will Follow Finland in Joining NATO

NATO heads of states. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: NPR)
Sweden confirmed on Monday, 16 May, that it will join Finland in applying for NATO membership in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for Sweden to join NATO. This is the best thing for Sweden's security. We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)
