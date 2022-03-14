National Museum of the History of Ukraine.
Ukraine is a country with a vast cultural heritage. It is dotted with sites of profound historic, artistic and archaeological importance – from Unesco world heritage monuments such as the Cathedral of St Sophia in Kyiv to exquisite examples of Cossack baroque architecture. However, this rich cultural history is now at risk.
As the Russian war machine envelopes Ukraine and attempts to overwhelm Ukraine's defences, its forces are indiscriminately targeting the civilian population.
Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is under heavy bombardment. The city’s Museum of Natural History houses some of the earliest examples of architecture to survive anywhere, including , which date back 15,000 years to the Old Stone Age (Paleolithic period).
Perhaps the best-known artwork of Ukraine’s early civilisations is the (breastplate). Found in an ancient burial mound called Tovsta Mohyla ("fat barrow"), the Scythian pectoral dates back to 4th century BC. Made of 24 carat gold and weighing 1.15 kg, it's decorated with intricate and delicately-modelled scenes of daily life and animals.
It features underground caverns with chapels and miraculous relics. Above ground, the monastery boasts numerous churches and buildings that represent architectural and artistic styles from the Middle Ages through to the early modern period and into the modern age.
The cathedral dazzles visitors with its numerous golden domes and its richly-coloured mosaics of saints and angels. If there's one monument Putin would like to get his hands on, it is this cathedral, to which he wrongly traces the roots of the contemporary Russian State.
Another gem is the 12th-century , decorated with unique medieval frescoes and wall paintings by leading 19th-century symbolist artists. The church stands next to Babyn Yar, one of the largest mass graves associated with Nazi atrocities in Europe, which was .
As the home of some of Ukraine’s great artists and writers, the city is dotted with museums that were once their homes, such as that of . Ukraine's foremost national poet and a prominent artist, Shevchenko fell foul of Russia in the 19th century for defying the ban on the Ukrainian language and for propagating Ukrainian independence.
Within Kyiv's National Museum of Art are priceless icons (religious paintings of the medieval and baroque periods) and rare portraits of historical figures and Cossack leaders by such leading 18th-century artists as Volodymyr Borovykovskyi as well as some of the best examples of painting. Many avant garde artists faced repressive Soviet measures in the 1930s and their works were destroyed, which makes surviving examples all the more valuable.
The cultural inheritance of Ukraine is far from restricted to its capital. The Crimean peninsula boasts the remains of and medieval . The peninsula's rich Tartar culture is represented by palace structures and a mosque in the central , once the capital of the powerful Crimean Khanate. Since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, the native Tartar population has faced brutal repression.
They combine current western European architectural and artistic trends with local traditions to form the unique Cossack baroque style.
Medieval and Cossack baroque structures form the core of the northeastern city of , which has come under heavy bombardment in the . Miraculously, thus far, no damage to the architectural monuments has been reported.
Spectacular fortresses positioned along steep riverbanks and country estates and palaces form part of the landscape of , and document the mixing of peoples and cultures: Ukrainian, Polish, Ottoman, Armenian, Greek.
The city's medieval urban topography, which remains largely intact, features renaissance courtyards, elaborate baroque structures, and the sinuous curves of Art Nouveau buildings. Lviv’s museum workers are now frantically carrying artworks into cellars for safekeeping.
One such museum in the village of Ivanko not far from Kyiv was . It housed many works by one of the well known and much loved folk artists, , which are now lost forever.
Kharkiv reportedly is still under Ukrainian control. But much of its urban infrastructure has been reduced to rubble. The severity of the damage to it cultural inheritance is yet to be assessed.
