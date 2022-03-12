‘No Security Reasons to Leave Russia’: Indian Embassy's Advisory to Students

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Russia has issued guidelines that the Indian students studying in the country can consider returning home though there are “no security reasons". The Embassy said that it has been receiving messages from the Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

“The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students,” the guidelines read.

Students have been concerned about the disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India.

“Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” the guidelines added. The embassy informed that several academic programmes are now being conducted in the online distance learning mode.