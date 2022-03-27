Russia Attacks Lviv in West Ukraine: Rocket Strikes, Injuries, New Front of War

At least 5 people were injured as rocket strikes hit the city of Lviv in west Ukraine on Saturday, 26 March. Local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city's outskirts.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytsky said in an online post, "There have been two rocket strikes within the limits of Lviv."

The Indian Express later reported that four Russian missiles struck just east of the city, with the first of the blasts making impact around 4.45 pm.

This was minutes after a public opera performance in front of the Lviv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre was cut short by air sirens.