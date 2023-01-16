Death Toll From Russian Strike on Ukraine's Dnipro Rises to 36: What We Know

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment in Ukraine's Dnipro rose to 36, government officials said on Monday, 16 January.

Is the death toll likely to rise further? According to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, 35 people might still be trapped under the rubble, as per CNN.

So far, 39 people, including 14 children, have been rescued from the blast site. Seventy-five people were also injured in the strike, several of whom are in a critical condition.