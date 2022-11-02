Russia Trying To Freeze Ukrainians to Death? Here’s What Latest Attacks Indicate

Russia's recent strikes against Ukraine have disrupted power and water supplies in the country over the last month.

The Ukrainian government said Moscow has been deliberately targeting critical facilities in the capital Kyiv, which were responsible for providing essential supplies – such as heating facilities – to residents to survive through the long winter ahead.

In Ukraine, temperatures can plunge to below minus 20 degrees Celsius in the winter, leading to increased fears of what massive disruptions to power supplies could mean in the coming months.