How Russia’s Economy Will Struggle to Pay the Price of Invading Ukraine

A direct strike during Russian shelling led to fire and destruction of a residential building, in Kyiv. Russia started a military operation in Ukraine.
The invasion of Ukraine has placed Russia on the verge of bankruptcy. Interest rates , the stock market , and the rouble has to its lowest level ever.
suggest the Russian economy could shrink by 7 percent next year, instead of the 2 percent growth that was forecast before the invasion. Others say the drop could be as much as
Such a fall would be bigger than the of the Russian stock markets – a major shock to an economy which has in the last decade, and away from exporting oil and gas. Meanwhile the European Union is planning to its energy dependency on Russia, while the the US and the UK have begun to their own, more limited, imports.
Long-term perspectives are dire. If sanctions are maintained, Russia will be cut off from apart from China and Belarus. Rating agencies now predict Russia will soon be unable to , again with colossal long-term impacts on the economy.
The economic scenario actually looks even worse if Putin reaches a point where he claims victory in Ukraine. Occupying the country and would surely involve taking responsibility for . And with Ukrainian citizens , maintaining peace in such a hostile environment would force Putin to divert a huge amount of resources from the Russian budget.
To get a sense of what that would involve, we can look at what has happened before. After two wars and the , Chechnya, in 1999–2000, Russia spends as much as US$3.8 billion (£2.9 billion) a year . Any decrease in monetary transfers would put Russia at risk of further insurgency, and Crimea costs Russia .
Ukraine’s population of around 40 million is around and 20 times that of the Crimean peninsula. The second largest country in Europe by area (after Russia), it will be a very expensive place in which to sustain an occupation.
But it’s not just military hardware that costs money. It may sound strange, distasteful even, but governments and economists do place a monetary value on every human life. It is calculations such as these that decide which drugs or medical treatments on its limited budget.
In comparison, around 15,000 soldiers during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, 8,000 during the first Chechen war, and a slightly larger () during the second one.
A based on and suggests that a death toll of 10,000 Russian soldiers would correspond to a cost of more than US$4 billion. To this, one would need to add the on their families, and on all the soldiers who took part in an active war.
These costs though are irrelevant in the immediate term to the budget of the government. So too is the by Putin to the families of dead soldiers, which will be paid in local currency, meaning its actual value may soon be close to zero. Most material and human losses can effectively be listed under the description of “existing assets”, and the cost of replacing them will only be borne in the future.
The rest of the very bleak economic warning clouds gathering over Russia will only matter to a leader who cares about the long-term impact of the war on his fellow citizens.
