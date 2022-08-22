Russia Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India: Report

ISIS flag.
Russia's top intelligence agency Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, 22 August, said that it has detained a suicide bomber associated with the Islamic State terrorist group who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's top leadership, reported Russian news agency Sputnik.
It further added that the detainee is a native of a Central Asian country.
The detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while he was in Turkey, the agency said.
His "ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative,” the Center for Public Relations reported.
"In 2022... I flew to Russia, and from there I was to leave for India. In India, I was to be given all the necessary things to commit an act of terrorism at the behest of the Islamic State for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," the detainee said in an interrogation video posted by the FSB.
Terrorist group ISIS and all its affiliate organisations have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in India.
(With inputs from PTI and Sputnik.)
