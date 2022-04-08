Rocket Strike in Ukraine's Donetsk Kills 30, Injures Over 100: Kyiv Officials

The station was being used to evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine, news agency AP reported.
The station was being used evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine, AP reported.

(Photo: PTI) 

Ukrainian officials said on Friday, 8 April, that 30 people had been killed and over 100 injured after a rocket hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, news agency AP reported .

The station, which is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was being used to evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

