Rocket Strike in Ukraine's Donetsk Kills 30, Injures Over 100: Kyiv Officials

The station was being used evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine, AP reported.
(Photo: PTI)
Ukrainian officials said on Friday, 8 April, that 30 people had been killed and over 100 injured after a rocket hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, news agency AP reported .
The station, which is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was being used to evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
