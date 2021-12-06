Aung San Suu Kyi Gets 4 Years in Prison in Initial Verdicts By Myanmar Court

A court in Myanmar on Monday, 6 December, sentenced the country's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on charges of inciting public unrest and breaching COVID rules, Reuters reported.

Suu Kyi, however, is on trial for many more charges and could face up to 102 years in jail if found guilty of all the 11 charges that she is accused of.

Suu Kyi was detained by Myanmar's military, officially known as the Tatmadaw, after the coup d'état that the latter carried out in February earlier this year.

The military coup occurred one day before the swearing in the of the newly elected members of Myanmar's parliament who were elected during the 2020 election.

Following the coup, Myanmar erupted in protests in support of democracy. The Tatmadaw responded by violently cracking down on protesters, having already killed around 1,300 people and arrested more 10,000 protesters, according to the New York Times.