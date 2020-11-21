Indian-American Mala Adiga Appointed Jill Biden’s Policy Director

Joe Biden, who will become the United States' President in January, on Friday, 20 November, appointed an Indian-American, Mala Adiga, to be the policy director for his wife Jill, who will be the first lady. Adiga, a former deputy assistant secretary of state, was among the White House senior staff announced by Biden to "help deliver the change America needs in these difficult times." "Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences," he said.

Adiga’s appointment is important because Jill Biden, who has a PhD, will continue as a college English professor even after moving to the White House. Jill is active on policy issues and works closely with her husband on many issues.

More About Mala Adiga

Adiga has worked and served as a senior advisor to Jill Biden and actively campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who will be the Vice President. Adiga was the Director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

A lawyer by training, she had been a clerk for a federal and had worked for a Chicago law firm before joining the campaign of former President Barack Obama in 2008.