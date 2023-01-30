Rare Green Comet Looks Heavenly From Ladakh, Know Latest Important Details Here

A rare green comet is slowly moving through the skies above Earth, including above India, after surviving its orbit around the Sun. Astrophotographers have successfully captured the comet in all its glory around the world. It is important to note that Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be 42 million kilometres from Earth, which is the closest it has been, as it continues its journey beyond the Solar System.

As per the latest details, the rare green comet has been spotted in the skies above the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle.

The rare green comet was hurtling between the orbits of Earth and Mars at a speed of approximately 2,07,000 kilometres per hour. People should note that comets mostly consist of ice coated with dark organic material. They are usually referred to as dirty snowballs that can provide important information about the solar system.