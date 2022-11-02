Scientists Discover Planet-Killing Asteroid on Course for Earth's Orbit

Any asteroid over one km in size is considered a planet killer, Shepard told The Guardian.

He added that in the case of 2022 AP7's collision with Earth, the effects would be devastating. It would cause large amounts of dust and pollutants to rise to the atmosphere which would take years to settle.

Such large asteroids are called planet-killers due to the potential threat they pose which might trigger a mass-extinction event upon collision with Earth.

However, according to Shepard, the asteroid has absolutely no chance of colliding with the Earth and will merely pass through the Earth's orbit at a distance of millions of kilometers.