Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed Sri Lanka PM for the 5th Time: Who Is He?

Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Thursday, 12 May, marking the fifth time the 73-year-old became PM of the country.

This comes after former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post on 9 May amid the worst economic crisis facing the country since 1948.

His resignation came after pro-government supporters clashed with protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, armed with sticks, injuring at least 23 people.