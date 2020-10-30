Watch: Can Donald Trump Pull Off Another Upset in US Elections?

Ahead of the much-awaited US presidential elections, The Quint’s Sanjay Pugalia speaks to journalist Avinash Kalla and US poll expert Andrew Claster about crucial questions around the elections such as whether the presidential race is tightening, which the critical battleground states are, and much more. The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for 3 November and will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. Voters will select presidential electors who, in turn, will vote on 14 December 2020, to elect a new president – Donald Trump or Joe Biden – and vice presidents – Mike Pence or Kamala Harris.

So far, United States voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the 3 November presidential election as early votes. According to a study based on data compiled by the US Elections Project, this is significantly higher than the early voting in 2016. Reports suggest this surge in turnout is owing to a number of persons opting for early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats, amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.