Indians Lean Towards Biden as Next US President: Survey

When asked if given a chance to vote, who would they elect, 34% Indians said Trump, while 38% backed Biden.

Indians are heavily divided over who ought to be the next US President, with more Indians tilting in favour of Democratic nominee Joe Biden as opposed to incumbent President and Republican nominee Donald J Trump, a survey showed on Thursday, 29 October. Only 1 in 3 urban Indians (36%) said Trump will win the elections, while 39% predicted a win for Biden; 18% were unsure and 8% did not disclose who their choice would be, according to an Ipsos survey.

However, India topped the list of 25 countries surveyed in terms of the percentage of people favouring Trump to win the presidential election at 36%, exceeding the global average of 27%. With less than a week to go for Election Day – scheduled on 3 November – and nearly 65 million American having cast their ballots, the presidential candidates are now in their final stretch of campaigning before the 558-member electoral college decides their fate.