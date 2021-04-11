‘Left Huge Void’: Queen Elizabeth II on Passing of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling a ‘huge void in her life’ following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, 11 April, according to AFP.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, died at the age of 99 on 9 April.
Following family prayers at Windsor Castle, Andrew, the couple's second son, said, "We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else," reported AFP.
The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip from the Queen’s coronation.
Queen Elizabeth’s quote from 1997 talking about Prince Philip reads, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”
“At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb.’ The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death,” the tweet read.
Prince Philip is survived by the Queen and their four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
