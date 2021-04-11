Meghan Advised Not to Fly, Harry to Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry will be attending the funeral service for Prince Philip, his grandfather and the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, on 17 April, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, 10 April. However, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will skip the service after she was advised by her physician to avoid travel during the pandemic.
"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," the palace spokesman said, reported Reuters.
Hours after the Buckingham Palace on Friday, 9 April, announced the news of the demise of Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Harry have paid tribute to the late royal by updating their website Archewell.com with a statement.
They are the first royals to release a personal statement after the demise of Prince Philip.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020 over unbearable media scrutiny and strictures of their roles. Harry and Meghan retain their titles of duke and duchess, and Harry is still sixth in line to the British throne.
They now live in Santa Barbara, California.
