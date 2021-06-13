Royal Humour at G7 Summit: Queen Cuts Cake With Sword, Cracks Joke

(Photo: Twitter/ The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall)
Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning Monarch of Britain, appeared to have a jolly good time at the G7 Summit in Cornwall on Friday, 11 June, as she used a sword for the cake cutting ceremony.
The attendees of the G7 summit had been invited to a dinner reception at the Eden Project, which was graced by the Queen along with other senior members of the royal family. Eden Project, an educational charity, had launched The Big Lunch in 2009, is a philanthropic endeavour, which facilitates the coming together of communities, encouraging them to share food, friendship and volunteer resources.
According to a CNN report, as the Queen went on to slice the cake with the sword, she humorously remarked, "I don't think it’s going to work."
At the evening reception hosted by the Queen, the Monarch made another wisecrack that made the attending leaders laugh.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in the repartee, and replied "Yes, definitely. We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."
Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 95 this year, will complete 70 years of her reign next year.
(With inputs from CNN and The Guardian)
