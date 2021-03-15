Quad Summit Went ‘Very Well,’ Says US President Joe Biden

In his first reaction after the first virtual summit of all the Quad leaders, United States President Joe Biden has expressed his pleasure, saying that it went very well.

The first Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit was held on Friday, 12 March. Quad is a grouping of four countries namely India, US, Japan, and Australia. Apart from Biden, with whom this was PM Modi's first meeting since the former took over as President in January, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga also participated in the virtual summit.