Quad Summit Went ‘Very Well,’ Says US President Joe Biden

In his first reaction after the first virtual summit of all the Quad leaders, United States President Joe Biden has expressed his pleasure, saying that it went very well.
The first Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit was held on Friday, 12 March. Quad is a grouping of four countries namely India, US, Japan, and Australia. Apart from Biden, with whom this was PM Modi's first meeting since the former took over as President in January, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga also participated in the virtual summit.
On Friday, Biden announced the launch of a joint partnership to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit at the first Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit.
"We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific," Biden was quoted as saying.
He also called the Quad "particularly important because it is dedicated to practical solutions and concrete results."
"The United States is committed to working with you and with all our allies in the region to achieve stability," he said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
