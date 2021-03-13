Vaccine Partnership Announced at Quad Summit: All You Need to Know

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 12 March, announced the launch of a joint partnership to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit at the first Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

"We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific," Biden was quoted as saying.

After the summit, PM Modi tweeted saying, "United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India's formidable vaccine production will be expanded with support from Japan, US and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region."