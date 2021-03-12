Quad Summit Today: Leaders to Discuss Vaccines, Maritime Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating virtually in the first-ever Quadrilateral grouping’s leaders’ summit on Friday, 12 March.
The meeting is expected to begin at 7 pm and will be PM Modi’s first meeting with United States President Joe Biden, since he took over in January.
PM Modi will also meet Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
WHAT IS ON THE AGENDA?
As per The Indian Express, the leaders are expecting to discuss the following issues, among others:
Further, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reportedly said that among a host of other issues, the leaders will discuss regional and global matters of shared interest, as well as their views on practical areas of cooperation towards “maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.”
MORE DETAILS
The MEA has claimed that the summit will “provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.”
The MEA also said discussions will take place on ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and “explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
