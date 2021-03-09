Quad Leaders’ Summit on 12 Mar; PM Modi, Joe Biden to Participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the first-ever virtual Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, on 12 March, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday, 9 March.

“The Leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change,” the MEA said in its statement.