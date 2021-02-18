Quad Meet Today, to Discuss Work Towards Inclusive Indo-Pacific

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is holding the third Quad meeting with the US, Australia and Japan on Thursday, 18 February, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation towards maintaining a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region in times of growing Chinese aggression, noted The Hindu Business Line.
The MEA added that the third ministerial meeting will allow continued conversation from the previous meeting in Tokyo. This is the first meeting with US President Joe Biden after he has taken office.
The Australian Foreign Ministry put out a statement about the meeting, saying, “The Quad's positive agenda will enable us to progress cooperation among four Indo-Pacific democracies across a range of areas, including to support the region recover from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19,” quoted Times Now.
This development comes amid India-China’s ongoing border crisis, and Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea.
Senior officials from the countries had met in Manila on 25 May 2007 to strategise on keeping critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of influence.
Foreign ministers of the Quad had met in Tokyo, on 7 October, where Jaishankar talked about India’s commitment to a "rules-based international order, territorial integrity, sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes”.
In September 2019, the ministers had held a meeting in New York to push cooperation between regional democracies as a response to the growing Chinese clout.
A grouping of four countries with a "chequered history", the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad was initiated in 2007 to uphold strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region primarily through the maintenance of the rules-based international order.
However, its origins go back to the time of the December 2004 Tsunami, when India undertook rescue and relief efforts for itself and the other affected neighbouring countries and was joined by the US, Australia and Japan.
(With inputs from The Hindu Business Line and Times Now)
Published: 18 Feb 2021,02:53 PM IST