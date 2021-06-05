Modi & Xi Capable of Solving Indo-China Issues: Russia’s Putin

“Yes, I know that there are some issues related to India-China relations but there are always a lot of issues between neighbouring countries. I know the attitude of both the Prime Minister of India and also the President of China. These are very responsible people and they earnestly treat one another with utmost respect and I believe that they will always arrive at a solution to any issue that they might face. But it is important that no extra-regional power interferes.”

Vladimir Putin to PTI