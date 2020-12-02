Putin Orders Mass COVID Vaccination in Russia From Next Week


File photo of Vladimir Putin.  | (Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 2 December, ordered authorities to begin mass vaccinations against COVID-19 from next week in Russia, reported Reuters.

Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, reported Reuters, citing Putin.

Russia had earlier reportedly said that its Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated shortly.)

Published: 02 Dec 2020,08:08 PM IST
