Pulitzer Board Honours ‘Courage’ of Ukrainian Journalists Covering Russian War

A man walks past a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, 4 May.
(Photo: PTI)
While announcing Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners on Monday, 9 May, the Pulitzer Prize board also issued a "special citation" to Ukrainian journalists covering Russia's invasion of their country.
Announcing the prize, board member Marjorie Miller said, "The Pulitzer Prize board is pleased to award a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia," DW reported.
She added:
The CPJ has also that it is investigating five other journalists’ deaths in Ukraine “to determine if they were work-related.”
“Scores more have faced shelling, shooting and detention as they work to provide vital information about the invasion. Russian journalists have been detained and threatened during Moscow’s crackdown on independent Russian media, and many have fled the country,” the group added.
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) congratulated the journalists of Ukraine and said in a tweet, "Thank you for showing the truth to the whole world. Pulitzer prize acknowledges their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting amid Russian invasion and propaganda war."
Toma Istomina, deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent, shared the news on her Twitter and said, "I guess I just won a Pulitzer...just like all journalists of Ukraine covering Russia's war."
(With inputs from DW.)
