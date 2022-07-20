Fresh Protests in Colombo as Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected Sri Lankan President

Sri Lankans hold a peaceful sit-down protest outside the president's office in Colombo on Wednesday, July 20.
(Photo: PTI)
Protests erupted in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, 20 July after the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was elected as the next president of the country by garnering 134 votes in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.
Visuals from the island nation's capital, Colombo, showed sloganeering and protests underway outside the Presidential Secretariat building.
Wednesday's election came after weeks of a public uprising against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week.
Newswire reported that even as the election was underway in the Parliament, a silent protest was already being carried out against Wickremesinghe in front of the Presidential Secretariat.
Expressing discontent at Wickremesinghe's victory, youth activist Anjalee Wanduragala said, "He is basically more of a Rajapaksa than the family members themselves."
On 11 July, Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo was set on fire by protesters, hours after he announced that he will resign from his post of prime minister.
A video released by Daily Mirror on Twitter dated 10 July showed grim visuals of Wickremesinghe's charred residence and a damaged sedan, among others.
The island nation, which has been riddled with a politico-economic crisis, held a tripartite contest for the post of president. Parliamentarians cast their votes through a secret ballot on Wednesday morning.
(With inputs from Newswire and ANI.)
