Fresh Protests in Colombo as Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected Sri Lankan President

Protests erupted in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, 20 July after the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was elected as the next president of the country by garnering 134 votes in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

Visuals from the island nation's capital, Colombo, showed sloganeering and protests underway outside the Presidential Secretariat building.

Wednesday's election came after weeks of a public uprising against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week.

Newswire reported that even as the election was underway in the Parliament, a silent protest was already being carried out against Wickremesinghe in front of the Presidential Secretariat.