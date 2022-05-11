Queen Skips Parliament Opening 1st Time in 59 years; Prince Charles Gives Speech

For the first time, Prince Charles on Tuesday, 10 May, gave the Queen's speech at the Britain parliament's ceremonial opening. Queen Elizabeth had reportedly missed the grand event for the first time in six decades
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @ClarenceHouse)
Unlike every year, Charles and Prince William took the centre stage of the event this year.
The 96-year-old had to pull out from making the speech because of "recurring mobility issues." While reading out the government's legislative agenda at the Palace of Westminster, Charles reportedly introduced as many as 38 bills, which the government was planning to pass.
Before reading every bill, the 73-year-old, who till now had only attended the parliament opening along with his mother, stated, "Her majesty's government will.."
According to a report in Fox News, the speech, prepared by the Boris Johnson government stated, that his administration would "grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families."
The speech also laid out a few measures to immediately relieve families who are struggling to buy domestic energy and food with skyrocketing prices.
In a written statement, Johnson said that COVID-19 and war had created "huge disruptions to the global economy." He however, added that no government could "realistically shield everyone from the impact."
The UK government also announced bills on education and healthcare and promised that it would invest in railways and other infrastructure and improve economic opportunities in "poorer regions."
(With inputs from Reuters and Fox News.)
