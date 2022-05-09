Activists Disrupt UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's Speech To Protest Rwanda Deal

British Home Secretary Priti Patel's speech was disrupted last week after pro-refugee activists managed to get into a Conservative party "spring dinner" and protested against the UK-Rwanda deal.

Eight young activists from the Green New Deal Rising interrupted her speech during the Bassetlaw Conservative Association Spring Dinner organised on Friday, 6 May, and demanded that Patel withdraw the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"As young people wanting to live in a fair and compassionate society, we are disgusted by your treatment of refugees," said one of the activists, before being removed from the scene by guards in plain clothes.