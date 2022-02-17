Singapore PM Calls Nehru 'Exceptional Leader' During Parliamentary Debate

Prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, invoked Jawaharlal Nehru in a parliamentary debate on democracy.
Discussing how a democracy should work in Singapore, the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Tuesday, 15 February, during a Parliamentary session, invoked Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.
Starting with what actions the parliament should debate on, having received the report of the Committee of Privileges (CoP) on complaints about untruths spoken by the previous lawmaker of the Workers' Party Raeesah Khan, he put forth three fundamental questions to discuss.
The 70-year-old leader stated that it was essential for each succeeding generation to protect and strengthen the system that Singapore has inherited, which "requires us to uphold integrity, enforce rules and standards, apply the same rules equally to everyone, make sure nobody is above the law," he expressed.
The three questions Lee put forward were: what the institutions, values, and norms were necessary for a democracy to function well, how to protect and apply those in specific cases, and how to secure democracy for the future so that it can render prosperity, happiness, and progress for the entire country.
He claimed that the texture of politics changes with declining respect for politicians. Further, the electorate understands and believes that that is the norm, the prime minister said, and one cannot expect better. "So, with debased standards, trust eroded, the nation suffers further," he added.
Many political systems, he continued, will probably be unrecognisable to their founding leaders. "Despite four general elections held in two years, Ben-Gurion's Israel has transformed into a nation that can barely form a government. Its senior politicians and officials are facing criminal charges while some have gone to prison," he added.
The CoP, chaired by the speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, looked into the Workers' Party parliamentarian Khan's conduct after she admitted, in November last year, that she had lied in Parliament. This had happened over the claim that she was present with a sexual assault victim in a police station where the latter was treated insensitively.
Khan had admitted to lying on multiple occasions and had resigned as an MP and a WP member on 30 November 30. She resigned after 15 months of service and after being sworn in as the country's youngest MP after the general election in 2020.
