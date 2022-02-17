Singapore PM Calls Nehru 'Exceptional Leader' During Parliamentary Debate

The 70-year-old leader stated that it was essential for each succeeding generation to protect and strengthen the system that Singapore has inherited, which "requires us to uphold integrity, enforce rules and standards, apply the same rules equally to everyone, make sure nobody is above the law," he expressed.

The three questions Lee put forward were: what the institutions, values, and norms were necessary for a democracy to function well, how to protect and apply those in specific cases, and how to secure democracy for the future so that it can render prosperity, happiness, and progress for the entire country.