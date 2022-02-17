'Unemployment Rising, but Modi Govt Busy Blaming 1st PM Nehru': Manmohan Singh

Criticising the Modi government's foreign policy, Singh said that the government had failed to deal with China. Instead of managing the border crisis, he said, the government was trying to "suppress the issue."

Singh also said that the BJP had tried to defame Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He said that the party had made efforts to defame the farmers of Punjab as well as their Punjabiyat (spirit of Punjab).

Finally, he made an appeal to the voters of the state, stating that the problems faced by them, such as unemployment, agricultural distress, and development issues, could only be solved by the Congress.