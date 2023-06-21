Photos | Yoga Free From Copyrights: PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Celebrations at UN HQ
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, which will see the participation from top UN officials, global envoys and celebrities.
After arriving at the UN Headquarters in New York, Modi paid tribute to a Gandhi statue, and visuals from the ground showed several hundred yellow yoga mats across the headquarters' North Lawn.
Addressing the Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters, PM Modi said:
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo:PTI)
(Photo:PTI)
"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," he said.
The star-studded guest list comprises of personalities like:
American singers and actress Mary Millben and Falguni Shah, three-times Grammy Award-winning artist Ricky Kej, CNN anchor Zain Asher and Jahnavi Jivana Dasi, a British musician, will also participate in the event
