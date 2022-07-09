'My Dear Friend Shinzo Abe...': Modi Pens Tribute to Assassinated Ex-Japan PM

Abe san had a keen understanding of the turmoil and rapid changes taking place around the world. He was full of foresight and this was the reason why he was able to foresee the impact of global developments on political, social, economic, and international relations.

He was admired for his wisdom, his understanding of which choices to make, what clear and bold decisions to make, whether it was a matter of compromise or taking his people and the world along. His far-reaching policies – Abenomics – re-strengthened the Japanese economy and re-energised the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the people of his country.

The whole world will forever be indebted to him for the strong legacy he has left for us. He not only recognised the changing circumstances in the whole world at the right time, but also gave solutions accordingly under his leadership.

In his 2007 address to the Indian Parliament, he laid the foundation for the rise of the Indo-Pacific region, as well as presented a vision of how this region is going to give a new shape to the world politically, strategically, and economically in this century.