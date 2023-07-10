Mona Lisa, Bastille Day Parade & Defence Deals: Inside Modi's Visit to France

During the visit, PM Modi will also attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris on July 14 as the guest of honour. This is a rare occurrence, as France does not typically invite foreign dignitaries every year for the annual parade. The Bastille Day celebrations feature a military parade at the Champs Elysees.

President Macron will host PM Modi for a private dinner at his official Elysee Palace residence. They will discuss global and bilateral issues during the dinner, followed by formal delegation-level talks after the Bastille Day parade.

Furthermore, a 269-member contingent from the Indian armed forces will participate in the Bastille Day parade, and three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force will join the flypast over the Champs Elysees alongside French jets.