Mona Lisa, Bastille Day Parade & Defence Deals: Inside Modi's Visit to France

The upcoming visit to Paris will focus on crucial aspects of technology transfer, including complete technology transfer for helicopter engines, the procurement of Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy, and the potential extension of the Scorpene submarine manufacturing line in India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit France on 13 and 14 July after being invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade to celebrate France's National Day.
The visit of PM Modi holds significant importance as it aims to strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership. To prepare for the visit, Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, recently visited New Delhi. The purpose of his visit was to finalise the bilateral agenda and discuss potential outcomes for the two-day visit.
The upcoming visit to Paris will focus on crucial aspects of technology transfer, including complete technology transfer for helicopter engines, the procurement of Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy, and the potential extension of the Scorpene submarine manufacturing line in India.
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris. The leaders may even have their photograph taken with the famous Mona Lisa painting. Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre situated on Ile Seguin Island in the scenic Seine River.
During the visit, PM Modi will also attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris on July 14 as the guest of honour. This is a rare occurrence, as France does not typically invite foreign dignitaries every year for the annual parade. The Bastille Day celebrations feature a military parade at the Champs Elysees.
President Macron will host PM Modi for a private dinner at his official Elysee Palace residence. They will discuss global and bilateral issues during the dinner, followed by formal delegation-level talks after the Bastille Day parade.
Furthermore, a 269-member contingent from the Indian armed forces will participate in the Bastille Day parade, and three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force will join the flypast over the Champs Elysees alongside French jets.
As part of the visit, President Macron will also host Modi for a ceremonial dinner at the Cour Marly courtyard in the Louvre Museum, which more than 250 dignitaries will attend.
This visit by PM Modi holds significance as it will be the first time a foreign leader has attended the Bastille Day celebrations during Macron's current term.
While PM Modi’s visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and pave the way for future cooperation, the trip also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, and both leaders are expected to outline a roadmap for further enhancing the partnership.
Lenain said that while the foundation of the France-India strategic partnership is built on mutual trust, with collaboration in areas such as defence, space, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural ties, the focus now is to explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in sectors of the future, including alternative sources of energy like hydrogen.
Moreover, the visit is also set to witness the signing of technology transfer agreements and attempts to co-develop next-generation equipment, including developing the next-generation fighter jet engine in collaboration with French firm SAFRAN.
Moreover, experts say that Paris has plans for joint exports of weapon systems and continued partnership in meeting India's submarine requirements with Naval Group, a French defence manufacturer.
Reports suggest that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has a meeting scheduled on 13 July to consider granting acceptance of necessity (AON) for the Indian Navy's acquisition of 26 Rafale-M fighters.
The partnership between France and India extends to the Indian Ocean Region, with a shared vision which claims to further freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and the law of the sea by pursuing avenues of collaboration that include joint patrolling, information sharing, and sustainable development projects.
Modi's two-day visit is also expected to emphasise the strategic partnership between the countries in terms of setting ambitious objectives in areas of strategic collaboration, scientific advancements, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation.
As per media reports, defence cooperation could be one of the major points on the agenda including. The discussions are expected to include large defence contracts, cooperation in trade and a new course for bilateral ties alongside talks for the naval version of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)