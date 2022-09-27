Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral Begins, PM Modi in Attendance

PM Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is underway in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other world leaders are attending the ceremony.
Earlier, PM Modi had met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and held a bilateral discussion with him.
"Landed in Tokyo," Modi said on Twitter and shared visuals of him greeting officials.
PM Modi is joined by representatives from over 100 countries, including around 20 heads of State, at the funeral ceremony.
At a press conference on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said, "The visit will be an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan ties."
"PM Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a largely economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries' and region's security," Kwatra added.
Speaking on the bilateral meeting between Modi and Kishida, Kwatra said that it would be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.
