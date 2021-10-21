'TRUTH Social': Ex-US Prez Donald Trump to Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 20 October, announced the upcoming launch of his own social media platform called "TRUTH Social."

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in a release.

He said he founded this network "with a mission to give a voice to all."

"I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" he added.

Trump says the group will form "a rival to the liberal media consortium."