PM Modi to Virtually Chair 13th BRICS Summit on 9 September, Says MEA

PM Narendra Modi will virtually chair the BRICS Summit on Thursday, 9 September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
The meeting will be attended by the Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, as well as President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will also be in attendance at the meeting.
This is the third time India is hosting the summit, reported The Times of India. Meanwhile, this will be the second time that PM Modi will be chairing the same, after having chaired the Goa Summit in 2016.
The MEA also said that India has outlined four key areas for its Chairship: Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges.
The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the fifteenth anniversary of BRICS.
The 2020 BRICS Summit was held virtually in November amid the COVID pandemic and was chaired by Russia.
